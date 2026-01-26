Frigid temperatures, severe weather created difficult conditions during barn fire

CHARDON — The Chardon Fire Department is investigating a barn fire that happened early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. near the 12000 block of Old State Road, also known as State Route 608, according to a social media post.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story barn that was well involved, with defensive fire conditions.

A mutual aid call was activated, which requested assistance from Munson, Newbury, Middlefield, and Concord Fire Departments.

The barn was unoccupied, and no injuries to animals or people were reported.

Due to the severe weather conditions and cold temperatures, along with a lack of sustainable water supply, the fire was difficult for crews to extinguish.

Crews were on the scene of the fire until about 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

