Freezing drizzle possible for part of region; rain, fog possible this morning

MIAMI VALLEY

The National Weather Service says the winter weather has ended, but some slick spots may linger on the roads this morning.

Ritz says we could still see some freezing drizzle in the far northern Miami Valley counties. The rest of the region will see drizzle and fog early this morning.

It will remain cold and breezy throughout the day with highs near or below freezing.

A few snow showers could return mainly north of Interstate 70, according to Ritz.

We have a brief dry period on Friday before our next system returns this weekend followed by bitter cold temperatures.

