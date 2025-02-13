Man in custody after barricading himself in home with firearm

DAYTON — Montgomery County deputies worked to negotiate with a man who had barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers were sent to 200 Branch Creek Cir for a welfare check on a man who they believed to have a firearm and who made threats to harm himself, deputies say.

Once on scene, deputies contacted the man and asked him to leave the home with his hands up, the release says.

The man, who deputies say was extremely intoxicated, barricaded himself inside the bedroom.

Deputies were able to negotiate with the man to get him to leave the home without further incident, the sheriff’s office says.

The man is now in police custody, the sheriff’s office says.

