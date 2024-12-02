Free or cheap ways can keep your home warmer this winter

As the Miami Valley experiences a cold snap, here are some simple steps that cost nothing, or next to nothing, that you can take to keep more money in your pocket this winter.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is looking at ways you can save money while preparing for the cold. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are some ways you can stop that cold air from coming in, according to our news partners at WSOC.

Window insulation shrink kit:

Most hardware stores sell these kits for about $5. You can use a blow dryer to shrink-wrap it to your windows.

In an average-sized home, shrink-wrapped windows can save up to $20 per window every winter, according to Energy Star and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Caulk the gaps:

Take a tube of caulk directly to the gaps in your windows and draft doors, then smooth out the surface.

The U.S. Department of Energy says caulking can save up to 20% off your heating bill.

Clean your system, and don’t forget those filters:

According to a report by the EPA, just a tiny bit of dust in your system’s heating coils can reduce efficiency by 20%.

And don’t forget your furnace filters.

Changing your filters can save you 5%, or about $10 a month.

Let the sunshine in:

Finally, experts suggest letting Mother Nature heat things up.

You can find more tips on how to weatherize your home here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



