Free healthcare services available today in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Today people will get a chance to get free healthcare through the Ohio National Guard.

Everything from lab work, physical therapy, and hearing and vision screenings are available.

Vaccines and car seat checks are also available.

The services are provided through GuardCare, a partnership between the Ohio Department of Health and the National Guard.

“The greatest thing is there’s no charge for any of the services provided. Doesn’t matter if you have insurance, they will not request proof of insurance, they will not request any kind of funds. You don’t need an appointment just come on out,” Laurie Fox, the public information officer for Greene County Public Health said.

People can show up to the Greene County Career Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to get care.

