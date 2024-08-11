Firefighters battling ‘extensive’ fire at commercial building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial building in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the 800 block of Burt St on reports of a commercial building fire.

>> Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Dollar General in Riverside

Crews are actively on scene working on knocking down the fire.

Very little details were immediately available but the Springfield Police Officer in Charge told News Center 7 that the fire was “extensive.”

This is a developing story.









©2024 Cox Media Group