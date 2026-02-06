Fourth suspect in burglary of Browns QB’s home arrested

CLEVELAND — The fourth suspect in the burglary of Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home has been arrested.

Authorities with the DeKalb County Police announced that Carlos Morris, 20, was arrested on Thursday.

Morris was wanted by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for his alleged role in the burglary.

While conducting a search warrant, SWAT found Morris inside an apartment on Glenwood Road.

Investigators also found several firearms, two of which are classified as machine guns, 16 ounces of promethazine and half a pound of marijuana, according to the police.

Five other people, between the ages of 19 and 28, were arrested as part of the search.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jarvet Myrick, Deandrez Jackson, and Maurice Taylor were arrested by authorities in Ohio as part of the burglary investigation.

Myrick, Jackson and Taylor are accused of breaking into the house while Moore was the alleged driver.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is complete.

Surveillance video caught three suspects breaking into Sanders’ home at approximately 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The suspects were seen walking through the backyard and into an unlocked glass door at the back of the house.

They then went into a bedroom and allegedly ransacked the closet and nightstand.

The suspects left the room with several bags and items. The surveillance video captured them making their way through the home with cell phone flashlights.

They eventually left through the same unlocked door and ran out of the backyard.

The suspects got away with approximately $200,000 worth of property, and the break-in lasted 12 minutes.

The break-in happened in November 2025 as Sanders was making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

