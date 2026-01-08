3 of 4 suspects arrested in burglary of Browns QB’s home

CLEVELAND — Three of the four suspects in the burglary of Cleveland Browns football player Shedeur Sanders have been arrested, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The break-in happened in November as Sanders was making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is complete. Authorities have identified the three people who allegedly broke into the home and the driver involved, WOIO-19 reported.

The three suspects who broke into the home are in custody, while the fourth suspect remains at large.

Surveillance video caught three suspects breaking into Sanders’ home at approximately 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were seen walking through the backyard and into an unlocked glass door at the back of the house.

The suspects went into a bedroom and allegedly ransacked the closet and nightstand.

WOIO-19 reported that the suspects left the room with several bags and items. The surveillance video captured the suspects making their way through the home with cell phone flashlights.

The suspects eventually left through the same unlocked door and ran out of the backyard, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The suspects got away with approximately $200,000 worth of property, and the break-in lasted 12 minutes, our CBS affiliate reported.

Authorities said the suspects wore masks and gloves when the break-in happened.

There is currently an active warrant for the fourth suspect involved in this incident.

