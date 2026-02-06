Man accused of using sticky mouse traps, oil to steal mail learns sentence

WARREN COUNTY — Another one of three men accused of stealing mail from a local U.S. Postal drop box has been sentenced.

Yahir Reyes was sentenced to 180 days in the Warren County Jail.

He must serve three years of community control after his release.

Reyes pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence and mail theft.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Reyes was arrested by Springboro police in August, along with Carlos Sanchez-Guzman and Joshua Hernandez.

The mail was stolen from a U.S. Post Office’s outdoor blue collection box on Pioneer Boulevard.

Court documents obtained by the I-Team show that the suspects allegedly used “sticky mouse traps” and oil to steal the mail.

Springboro police said the thefts “appear to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states.”

Sanchez-Guzman was sentenced in November.

The case against Hernandez was dismissed, according to court records.

