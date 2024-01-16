Former WHIO-TV news director, sports anchor dies at 93

A beloved and former member of the News Center 7 team has passed away.

Longtime viewers may remember Dick Bieser who worked at WHIO-TV from 1965 to 1993.

Bieser wore a lot of hats, including news director. Cheryl McHenry remembers when she started working at WHIO-TV in 1981, Bieser was anchoring Sunday night sports, which he did for several years.

Retired anchor Jim Baldridge described Bieser as a wonderful man, who made WHIO-TV one of the most successful news operations in the country.

Bieser died on Jan. 15, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old and was also a member of the Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

