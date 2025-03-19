Former Wayne High School basketball player stands out in thrilling First Four opener in Dayton

DAYTON — A local high school basketball player returned to his hometown and put on a show in front of UD Arena.

Former Wayne High School basketball player Juan Cranford Jr. led St. Francis (PA) with 18 points, including five three-pointers, in a 70-68 loss to Alabama State in the 2025 First Four opener at UD Arena.

It was the first of four games to open the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton.

The game was tied at 68-68 in the final seconds. Micah Simpson threw a long pass nearly the length.

The ball went toward a scrum of players in the lane. It deflected off a Hornet and into Amarr Knox’s hands near the rim for the winning layup.

The Red Flash led by as many as nine points in the first half, 39-30. Cranford scored 13 points in the opening half as they led, 39-34, at the break.

St. Francis led 46-38, but Alabama outscored them, 11-4, to get within one, 50-49.

The Red Flash stayed ahead throughout the second half until C.J. Hines’ three-pointer gave Alabama State at 62-60 lead with 4:24 remaining.

Cranford’s layup tied it at 62-62 with 2:28 to go. Alabama State scored four straight points to lead, 66-62 after Micah Octave’s steal and dunk with 1:44 left. Cranford’s three cut it to one, 66-65. T.J. Madlock’s layup gave the Hornets a 68-65 advantage with 1:10 to play.

Chris Moncrief’s trey tied at 68-68 with 40 seconds left.

After the game, Cranford said it was a dream for him to play in his hometown.

“I couldn’t ask for anything else better than this,” he said. This is a dream for me, especially being here at home where I grew up. This is a great opportunity for me and experience.”

The Hornets advance to the First Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball. Their next opponent will be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Auburn.

“I’ll figure that all tonight,” said Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock. “We’re going to enjoy this tonight. We’re going to this bus ride, I guess a couple of hours down the road play in Lexington at Rupp Arena. How can you beat that?

This was Alabama State’s first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament win.

St. Francis (PA) ended the 2024-25 season at the UD Arena where their season started. They lost to Dayton on Nov. 4, 87-57, in the season opener.

Two more games will be on Wednesday night at the UD Arena.

Mount St. Mary’s vs American University, 6:40 p.m.

Xavier vs Texas, 9:10 p.m.

