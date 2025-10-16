Former teaching assistant learns sentence for sexually assaulting minor

LICKING COUNTY — A former teaching assistant has learned her sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in Licking County.

Brittany McKenna, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week, according to our news partners WBNS in Columbus.

McKenna pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and two counts of sexual battery on Oct. 8.

The charges stem from her previous role as a teacher’s aide and later as the legal custodian of the juvenile victim.

The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office told WBNS that McKenna initially denied the allegations, but evidence including text messages and DNA corroborated the juvenile’s statements.

An investigation revealed that McKenna allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile. Despite being ordered not to have contact with the juvenile, McKenna traveled to pick up the minor and hid them in her home while out on bond.

During her sentencing, McKenna reportedly minimized her actions and blamed the victim, WBNS reported.

McKenna was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which requires her to register every 90 days for the rest of her life following her release from prison.

