Former teacher, youth minister sentenced to over 13 years in prison for child pornography charges

COLUMBUS — A Jamaican man who volunteered as a teacher and youth minister in Ohio was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for child pornography charges.

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Andrew Brown, 51, of Columbus, was sentenced in federal court last week to 160 months in prison for distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

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Brown, an illegal alien from Jamaica, possessed a total of 15 terabytes of child sexual abuse material across multiple devices.

Brown’s IP address was flagged by the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) as the most active IP address in the state of Ohio using peer-to-peer software to download child pornography.

“This defendant, who overstayed his visa in the United States, was such a prolific perpetrator that when agents arrived at his apartment to execute a search warrant, he was at his computer actively downloading and exchanging images and videos of children being sexually abused, including child pornography depicting infants and toddlers,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. “Adding to the alarm, Brown placed himself in a position of trust with children as a religion teacher and youth minister. Our children undoubtedly are safer with Brown serving this significant term of imprisonment.”

Further investigation revealed that Brown was using the computer where he volunteered at Worthington Adventist Academy and Worthington Seventh-Day Adventist Church to download child pornography when not at home.

The IP address for the church and school was flagged as the third most active IP address in Ohio, downloading child pornography.

Between October 2023 and April 2024, Brown possessed more than 40,000 files of minors engaged in sex acts.

Brown was charged by a bill of information and pleaded guilty in March 2025.

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