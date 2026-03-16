Reports of road closures, storm damage in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — As severe weather has moved out of the area, reports of power outages and storm damage have been reported.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be out in the Miami Valley with road conditions, live on News Center 7 Daybreak
TRENDING STORIES:
- Road closure to begin in Huber Heights neighborhood
- Family of Ohio airman killed during Operation Epic Fury releases statement
- 1 injured after being shot in Dayton neighborhood
Drivers are encouraged to take precautions when traveling in the morning due to the potential of downed live wires, trees, and other damage.
The Miami Valley is under a wind advisory until 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
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