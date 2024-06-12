Former Super Bowl champ to host football camp in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A three-time Super Bowl champion will host a football camp in Darke County next week.

>>‘Not enough time;’ Family speaks out after man who ran stop light, killed daughter is sentenced

Former NFL player and Darke County native, Matt Light, and his wife will hold the annual Matt Light All-Conference Football Camp on June 17-18, according to a spokesperson.

The camp has been recognized for its commitment to fostering leadership development and sportsmanship among young football players.

It will welcome 300 athletes between grades 2-8 at Jennings Field in Greenville.

Light played for the New England Patriots and created the Light Foundation in 2001 to help young people all over the country and the world.

Visit this website to learn more about this year’s camp.

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS - JANUARY 21: Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots reacts during the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts on January 21, 2007 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 38-34. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Doug Benc/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group