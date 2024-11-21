Former Richmond Sanitary District worker accused of stealing over $800K in public funds

RICHMOND — A former clerk for the Richmond Sanitary District is facing charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jennifer Wilson, 47, of Richmond, was formally charged Wednesday with 16 felony counts, including theft and official misconduct, according to court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wilson is accused of skimming money from deposits collected from sanitary district customers over more than six years, according to our news partners at Kicks96.

The district received more than $800,000 less than it should have for nearly 1,000 deposits, WXIN reported.

Court documents obtained by the Palladium-Item allege that Wilson would routinely steal money when making bank deposits for the sanitary district.

Police began their investigation into Wilson after police received an anonymous call about a sanitary district employee stealing public funds in May 2023, the Palladium-Item reported.

Wilson was confronted about the missing money in 2023 and initially denied wrongdoing. She was later fired.

Court records show that an arrest warrant has been filed for Wilson.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



