Former Ohio officer sentenced to prison for running steroid, cocaine ring

PIKE COUNTY — A former Ohio police officer was sentenced to prison this week for leading a drug trafficking ring that distributed steroids and cocaine.

Mark Anglemyer, Jr., 42, of Waverly, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and anabolic steroids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Anglemyer ran the operation from 2019 to 2024, importing precursor chemicals from China and distributing over 2,500 parcels of steroids and 11 kilograms of cocaine.

Court documents reveal that Anglemyer imported raw materials from China to manufacture anabolic steroids, which he produced at co-conspirators’ residences in Pike County. These steroids were then mailed to customers nationwide via the United States Postal Service.

Anglemyer also sourced kilogram quantities of cocaine from California for distribution in Waverly. When his suppliers in California were arrested, he traveled to Colombia to find new suppliers and attempted to mail cocaine from Colombia to Waverly.

Anglemyer and three co-defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2024. He pleaded guilty in April 2025.

Anglemyer previously worked as a police officer with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Piketon, Waverly, and Wellston police departments.

