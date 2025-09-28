Former Ohio deputy learns punishment for sexually abusing inmate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A former deputy working at an Ohio detention facility has learned his punishment for sexually abusing an inmate.

Damon Perry, 53, of Youngstown, was sentenced to approximately 9.3 years in prison, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

Perry pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a detainee and two counts of sexual abuse in May.

“Mr. Perry’s abusive and appalling actions against a detainee were a violation of her basic human rights. Using his power of authority to deliberately take advantage of a woman, who he was charged with supervising, is dishonorable and despicable,” U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer for the Northern District of Ohio said.

The plea agreement indicates that Perry admitted to engaging in sexual acts twice with a woman under federal detention at the Mahoning County Jail.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 9, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2023, the spokesperson said.

The victim was placed under Perry’s supervision during both incidents.

The facility, located in Youngstown, houses detainees for federal law enforcement agencies as needed, the spokesperson said.

