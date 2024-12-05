Former Ohio burn unit nurse sentenced for child pornography charges

COLUMBUS — A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital nurse who treated child burn victims was sentenced to prison for downloading, exchanging and receiving child sexual abuse material.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ryan Ramos, 38, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

He pleaded guilty in May 2024 to one count of distributing and receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office.

Ramos possessed more than 42,000 images and approximately 8,500 videos of child sexual abuse material.

More than 700 victims were identified.

Ramos worked at NCH from 2018 until 2020 and then at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the ICU burn trauma unit until 2023.

He was a registered nurse, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



