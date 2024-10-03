Former middle school music teacher withdraws guilty plea in child porn case

KETTERING — A former Kettering City Schools choir director changed his plea to not guilty and will now move forward to trial on child pornography charges.

Matthew Koehler and his lawyer unveiled that startling decision 10 minutes before he was supposed to be sentenced after initially pleading guilty to four counts.

Judge Kimberly Melnick was not referring to Matthew Koehler changing his plea giving her heartburn.

“That gives me a little heartburn,” Judge Kimberly Melnick said in court.

The judge said she was worried that his last-minute change of heart would make him give up his right to a speedy trial.

