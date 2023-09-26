Former local officer pleads guilty for 3-year-old’s accidental shooting death

BUTLER COUNTY — A former Centerville police officer is pleading guilty in connection to the death of a 3-year-old.

Benjamin Bishop, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records. As part of a plea agreement, one count of endangering children and one count of reckless homicide were dismissed.

The charges were in connection to the death of Jared Green.

Hamilton police and medic were called to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue on March 30. When they arrived on scene, they found Green with a gunshot wound to the head. It was later learned that he shot himself.

He was taken to a hospital where he died a day later, as News Center 7 previously reported.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati that Bishop left a gun where the boy could access it. Gmoser noted that he didn’t believe Bishop had any intention of harming him.

Bishop is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, according to court records.

