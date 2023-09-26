Beavercreek passes ordinance to safeguard land near Wright-Patterson AFB

BEAVERCREEK — A local city was one of the first municipalities in the country to adopt legislation aimed at safeguarding land near a military base.

Beavercreek City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that hopes to deter individuals and companies with “malicious intent” from purchasing land near Wight Patterson Air Force Base.

The ordinance requires individuals and companies seeking zoning permits within Beavercreek to certify that they are not subject to review by the Committee of Foreign Investments in the United States, the city said.

If the applicant is subject to CFIUS review, they must provide correction documented before the city will issue a permit.

City staff is also required to report any potential violation to the city manager and council.

The city manager and council will then reach out to WPAFB which will have 60 days to give feedback, according to the city.

“We are grateful for the support of the city of Beavercreek and its interest in protecting the security of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We expect all developers to comply with any applicable federal requirements and appreciate the city’s efforts to ensure they do so,” a spokesperson for WPAFB said in a statement.

