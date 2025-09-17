Former inmates get second chance at life with Reentry Career Fair

DAYTON — Montgomery County hosted its 6th bi-annual re-entry career fair on Wednesday, providing over two dozen former inmates with the opportunity to secure employment and reintegrate into the community.

The event, organized by the Montgomery County Office of Re-Entry, featured a unique format where employers approached candidates, allowing former inmates to showcase their resumes and attributes.

“Their citizens in our community, we want to treat them as such and identify them as such,” said Quinn Howard, program manager of the Montgomery County Office of Re-Entry.

Brittney Johnson, a participant from Dayton, expressed her optimism, stating, “They’re open, you can tell there’s good energy in the room, there’s a lot of hope in here.”

The job fair was held in reverse, with each participant displaying their resume and attributes, which allowed employers to approach them. This format aimed to reduce the stress typically associated with job fairs for former inmates.

Johnson mentioned that the format helped alleviate some of her stress. “If I just be patient and I don’t give up, I can do this,” she said after her first two interviews, feeling her confidence build.

The program has helped over 1,100 graduates successfully secure jobs, underscoring its effectiveness in facilitating the reintegration of former inmates into society.

The next re-entry career fair is scheduled for April in Dayton, continuing the county’s efforts to support former inmates in their transition back into the workforce.

