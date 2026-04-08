Former high school staff member learns punishment for sexual relationship with student

GREENVILLE — A former staff member at a local high school has learned his punishment after being convicted of having a sexual relationship with a student.

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Justin Travis was sentenced to four to six years in prison, according to court documents.

He will also be on probation for five years after his release and be classified as a Tier III sex offender.

Travis pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of grooming.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the Greenville Police Department was notified of an inappropriate relationship involving a Greenville High School staff member and a 15-year-old student in September.

The staff member, identified as Travis, had sexual relations with a 15-year-old student on multiple occasions.

Following an initial investigation, Travis was arrested and is being charged with sexual battery.

Travis resigned from his position with Greenville City Schools on Sept. 5, 2025.

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