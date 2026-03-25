Former fugitive accused of shooting at authorities in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A former fugitive is accused of shooting at federal officers at a Dayton home on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Justice.

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Several federal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Terrence Gay, including:

Assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon

Attempted murder of a federal officer

Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence

Illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon

Gay had been a fugitive in Missouri since September 2021 after failing to appear for his federal prison sentence for fentanyl crimes.

Federal court documents indicate that the Southern District of Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) got information about Gay’s whereabouts on March 19 and started surveillance on his house.

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Law enforcement officials surrounded Gay’s house in the 700 block of Edgemont Avenue on March 23, announcing their presence and purpose.

“Gay allegedly failed to comply with agents to come out of his home and eventually fired approximately 12 rounds at officers, striking an unmarked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle with deputies inside,” the department said.

SWAT with both the Dayton police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to help.

During this time, the United States Marshals got a phone call from Gay’s attorney and a three-way call was made to arrange Gay’s surrender, the department said.

Aside from his prior convictions in Missouri, Gay has been convicted in Montgomery County for aggravated robbery, theft and kidnapping.

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