Former corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into area jail

WARREN COUNTY — A former Warren County corrections officer has been charged after he allegedly smuggled drugs into the jail.

30-year-old Joshua Fritz is accused of smuggling drugs into the Warren County Correctional Institute between Mar. 1 and Mar. 25, according to our news partner WCPO.

An indictment does not specify what drugs or controlled substances Fritz allegedly smuggled other than marijuana.

The Ohio Department of Corrections said that Fritz was terminated from the Warren County Correctional Institute on Mar. 25.

He is facing one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Fritz is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23.

