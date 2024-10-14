Former Columbus Zoo CEO sentenced for defrauding zoo of over $2M

COLUMBUS — The former chief executive officer of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium learned his punishment for his role in a scheme that defrauded the zoo of at least $2.3 million.

Tom Stalf was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to 15 felonies including aggravated theft, conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, and tampering with records, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

He and two other former zoo executives, Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut, and Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell, were named in a Sept. 18, 2023, indictment, accused of manipulating credit card and check authorization forms for more than a decade and using the nonprofit’s public funds for personal use.

Since their indictment, two additional former zoo employees were also charged.

Yost said the money was used on items including suites and tickets to concerts and sporting events; golf memberships; trips to multiple states and foreign countries; meals, beverages and alcohol; and motor vehicles.

As part of the sentencing, Stalf will be required to pay over $315,500 in criminal restitution to the Columbus Zoo, the state of Ohio, and the Internal Revenue Service.

The amount is in addition to $400,000 in restitution that was already been paid on his behalf.

All charged in the scheme have been sentenced besides Fingerhut who is set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

