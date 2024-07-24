Former Columbus Zoo executive charged in fraud investigation enters plea

COLUMBUS — A former Columbus Zoo CEO has entered a plea ahead of his trial date.

Tom Stalf pleaded guilty Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to 15 felonies.

He is one of four former zoo executives charged as part of the state’s fraud investigation.

Stalf pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated theft, conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, and 12 counts of tampering with records, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Stalf agreed to pay over $315,000 in criminal damages to the Columbus Zoo, the state of Ohio, and the IRS. It is in addition to the $400,000 he made to the zoo.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Greg Bell, Pete Fingerhut, Tracy Murnane, and Grant Bell were also charged in the investigation.

In September 2023, former Stalf, former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell, and former Director of Marketing Fungerhut were indicted on charges in connection to allegedly stealing more than $2.29 million in public funds for their benefit.

Since then, Bell, Fingerhut, and Murnane have pleaded guilty to their charges.

They will be sentenced in September.

