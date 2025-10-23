Flyers sell out entire season for 5th straight year

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers have sold out all available tickets for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season for the fifth consecutive year.

Seventeen more sellouts this season will extend a regular-season sellout streak to 94 games dating back to the 2019-2020 season, the university said on Thursday.

Neil Sullivan, Vice President and Director of Athletics, said the sellouts speak volumes about Flyer fans and the Dayton community.

“Our fans are the foundation of our success. Their loyalty and energy make UD Arena one of the most special environments in college basketball, and we never take that for granted,” Sullivan said.

The University of Dayton has a strong tradition of high attendance, having been in the NCAA’s Top 35 in men’s basketball attendance for all 54 seasons since the Arena opened in 1969.

Season ticket holders can resell or transfer their tickets through their My Flyer Account, and they also have the option to donate tickets to VetTix, supporting local active and retired military and first responders.

