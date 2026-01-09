Flu cases among children remain high in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — The Ohio State Health Department alerted residents to an increase in flu hospitalizations, with 78 cases reported in Montgomery County as of Jan. 3, a 16% jump from the previous week.

Infectious Diseases Chief Dr. Michael Klatte at Dayton Children’s Hospital cautioned that there may be a resurgence of the “super flu” in the coming weeks.

Dr. Klatte noted that during the Christmas week, Dayton Children’s identified approximately 1,200 cases of this strain of flu.

While the numbers have slightly decreased, he predicts there could be another spike as students return to school. “They were out of school, and now they’re going back; there’s that potential for an increased bump yet again,” he said.

As the flu season continues, Dr. Klatte advised parents to remain vigilant and to monitor for symptoms, including severe muscle aches, fever, and vomiting. Early consultation with a physician is recommended if these symptoms appear.

In light of the rising flu cases, a recent update from the Department of Health and Human Services revised vaccination guidelines for children.

However, Dr. Klatte emphasized that Dayton Children’s continues to recommend flu vaccines for all children six months of age and older who have no medical contraindications.

He stated, “We continue to recommend that all children six months of age and older who don’t have medical contraindications to getting flu vaccine that they receive the flu vaccine; it’s safe, effective. It may not always prevent patients from getting the flu, but it will prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and long-term complications.”

