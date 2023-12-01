Florist accused of ripping off local brides misses court hearing; we now know where she was

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County florist accused of ripping off local brides missed a court date outside of the Miami Valley yesterday and we now know where she was.

Desiree Pace, 40, failed to appear for a plea hearing in Hamilton County Thursday, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued by the court.

News Center 7 checked and it appears she didn’t make it to the Hamilton County hearing because she was behind bars in Greene County.

Online jail records showed that Pace was arrested and booked in the Greene County Jail on Nov. 22 for a violation of bond conditions.

An arrest warrant was issued in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 20, two days before her arrest.

In August, Pace was indicted in Greene County on one count of passing bad checks and one count of grand theft, according to court records.

Pace is set to appear in Greene County court on Dec. 15 for a pre-trial hearing, according to court records.

We’re working to learn what this latest development will mean for her case in Hamilton County, where she’s facing charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud.

News Center 7 has been following the accusations and legal cases against Pace for over two years. As we’ve previously reported, more than a dozen people have claimed that Pace, through her business Flowers by Des, ripped them off right before their weddings.

