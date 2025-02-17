Flooding closes several major Greene County roads

Several roads are closed in Greene County due to flooding after the area saw snow and rain last weekend.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta continues to check driving conditions and how these slick roads could IMPACT your morning LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office wrote on social media Sunday that several roads were closed due to flooding.

These roads are:

Anderson Road

Washington Mill Road

Stewart Road

State Route 725 just of Bellbrook per ODOT

Greene County Dispatchers told News Center 7 that those roads remain closed this morning.

They posted photos on its Facebook page that showed Stewart Road closed as it was covered in high water.

We will update this story.

Flooding closes major Greene County roads Photo from: Greene County Engineer (via Facebook) (Greene County Engineer (via Facebook) /Greene County Engineer (via Facebook))

