Flooding closes several major Greene County roads

Several roads are closed in Greene County due to flooding after the area saw snow and rain last weekend.
The Greene County Engineer’s Office wrote on social media Sunday that several roads were closed due to flooding.
These roads are:
- Anderson Road
- Washington Mill Road
- Stewart Road
- State Route 725 just of Bellbrook per ODOT
Greene County Dispatchers told News Center 7 that those roads remain closed this morning.
They posted photos on its Facebook page that showed Stewart Road closed as it was covered in high water.
We will update this story.
