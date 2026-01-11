Flooding closes residence hall at Ohio State for spring semester

COLUMBUS — Flooding has closed a residence hall for the upcoming semester at The Ohio State University.

Taylor Tower experienced a pipe failure early Saturday in Columbus. It led to flooding on several floors, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

The 13-story building was going to house over 760 people, including students and staff, according to a university spokesperson.

All Taylor Tower residents have been reportedly contacted, as well as their emergency contacts, WBNS said.

Residents have two options. They can either relocate to other available spaces within OSU’s housing inventory or cancel their spring semester contract, the spokesperson stated.

WBNS reports that all residents will receive a $400 credit on their university account, and $75 on their BuckID to help with unexpected expenses related to the reassignment process.

