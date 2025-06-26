Flash flooding, flooded streets reported as strong storms move through region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parts of the Miami Valley have been hit with downpours as strong storms move through on Thursday, and it’s led to several reports of flooded streets.
We’ll have Storm Center 7 team coverage of the flooding tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Greene and Montgomery counties until 7:15 p.m.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that they’ve received several reports of flooded streets, including at the intersections of:
- Tacoma Street and Creighton Avenue
- Wyoming Street and Illinois Avenue
- Smithville Road and Mesmer Avenue
