LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued for parts of region; scattered heavy rain possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Pop-up showers are likely Saturday afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Clark, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery counties until 5:15 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these pop-up heavy downpours. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 medical helicopters called to crash in Darke County
- Ex-nursing home aide accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly residents
- 1 shot in Dayton neighborhood
Rain chances on Saturday look higher south of I-70.
Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid-90s.
Sunday is looking mostly dry with a possible stray shower.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group