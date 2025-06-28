LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued for parts of region; scattered heavy rain possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Pop-up showers are likely Saturday afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Clark, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery counties until 5:15 p.m.

Flood Advisory for part of region

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these pop-up heavy downpours.

Rain chances on Saturday look higher south of I-70.

Futurecast

Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid-90s.

Sunday is looking mostly dry with a possible stray shower.

Weekend outlook

