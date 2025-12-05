Flames, smoke fill air as firefighters battle garage fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Springfield early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield police and firefighters were dispatched around 12:54 a.m. to the 400 block of Linn Street on initial reports of a garage fire, according to a City of Springfield Police dispatch sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

An iWitness7 reporter, Matt Webb, sent video of the fire. He said the fire was behind Sheltered Inc. in Springfield

The video shows the garage engulfed in flames and smoke filling the air as firefighters arrive on the scene.

The dispatch sergeant told News Center 7 that wires may have caught fire. Officers were there for traffic control

We have contacted the City of Springfield to inquire about any injuries and the cause of the fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Linn Street fire Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group