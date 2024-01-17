Flames destroy building in West Milton

WEST MILTON — A fire destroyed a building in West Milton on Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m. West Milton firefighters were called to the 100 block of Emerick Avenue for reports of a barn on fire, according to Miami County dispatchers.

Photos sent in by an iWintess7 viewer show heavy smoke and flames.

Information was not available about if the barn was occupied or vacant.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

We will update this story as new details become available.

