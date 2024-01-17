‘It’s been overwhelming;’ Local restaurant broken into

DAYTON — A local restaurant says it was left cleaning up a mess after being broken into.

Massaman Thai Cuisine, located at 467 Patterson Road, said in a social media post Tuesday that the restaurant was broken into and its register was stolen, along with other damages.

The restaurant said it cleaned up the mess and found out its card machine still works, so dine-in, carry-out, and online ordering is still available.

According to the post, the restaurant’s next steps are replacing its register and getting its doors fixed.

“Thank you so much for being supportive and uplifting through this mess,” the post said. “It’s been overwhelming.”

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.





