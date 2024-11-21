MIAMI VALLEY — People woke up to the first snowfall across the area Thursday.

>>PHOTOS: First snowflakes of season fall across region

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track the first snowfall of the season. Our Storm Center 7 team coverage continues today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

Drivers have seen wet conditions on the roads for Thursday morning’s commute.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was in Troy and saw snow falling mainly on the grassy surfaces.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is riding in Storm Tracker 7. He noticed drivers were taking their time on Interstate 75 in Vandalia on their way to Miami County.

Snow showers will reduce visibility this morning, but the roads are too warm to stick, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

It will be much colder this evening with more widespread snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the area starting at 4 p.m. Thursday until early Friday morning.

We are expected to see a trace amount of snow to two inches across the region.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track this system and will provide updates on air and online.

