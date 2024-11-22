First snowfall of the year brings winter driving concerns, what to know to stay safe on the roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With temperatures dropping, and the first snowfall of the year, it’s time to start thinking about winter driving safety.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at driving safely during the winter months, along with important care maintenance as it gets colder LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

AAA is reminding drivers to stay vigilant on the roads, looking out for slick spots and other road conditions as it gets colder.

“Always be mindful, especially when the temperature drop when you have moisture already on the road,” AAA General Manager Richard Embry said. “Everyone knows bridges and overpasses are a key area when temperatures go below 32.”

Most Miami Valley drivers told News Center 7 they are used to driving in the snow, but still urges people to drive safely.

“Stay far behind, keep your lights on, and watch the other drivers because you never know,” Maria Wilson. of Oakwood, said.

AAA is also urging people to keep an eye on important car maintenance, like checking the pressure in their tires.

It’s also important to check the date on your car’s battery. Mechanics said some can last five years, but most are good for about three.

AAA says that it handled about a dozen calls for dead batteries every day.

Drivers should also be mindful when warming up their cars. In Ohio, it’s illegal to leave the car running alone, unless it’s in the owner’s driveway.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



