First responders rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A kitten has a new home after it was discovered stuck in a storm drain.

Miami Township first responders in Clermont County responded to a storm drain off of State Route 131 Friday afternoon to assist in the rescue of a kitten, the department said in a social media post.

The kitten was successfully rescued.

“It was unhappy but healthy!” the post said.

A resident is now caring for the kitten.

