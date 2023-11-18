First responders rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A kitten has a new home after it was discovered stuck in a storm drain.
Miami Township first responders in Clermont County responded to a storm drain off of State Route 131 Friday afternoon to assist in the rescue of a kitten, the department said in a social media post.
The kitten was successfully rescued.
“It was unhappy but healthy!” the post said.
A resident is now caring for the kitten.
