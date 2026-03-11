First responders recognized for saving unresponsive man’s life

BELLBROOK — First responders were honored for saving a man’s life in Bellbrook.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Members of the Bellbrook Police Department, Bellbrook Fire Department, and Greene Central Communications were recognized by Premier Health for their life-saving actions on Jan. 8.

A passerby called 911 after finding a man unresponsive in his driveway. The dispatcher quickly initiated the response.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrived in just a little over a minute and began CPR and delivered the first AED shock within two minutes of the call.

Fire and EMS crews continued the care and took him to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, the man regained a pulse.

The patient was discharged just three days later and returned home with no neurological deficits

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group