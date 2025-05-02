First panelists announced for NATO Parliamentary Assembly public forums

DAYTON — The first panelists for two NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) public forum panels have been announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The public forum, “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans,” will feature three panels per day from May 22-25, according to a spokesperson for the 2025 NATO PA. They’ll be held at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

Each will feature high-level elected officials, security and policy experts, and local leaders from the NATO countries.

Panel 2, “NATO’s Transatlantic Economic Impact - The CEO Perspective,” will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 22. It’ll be moderated by Dave Burrows, Executive Vice President of Engagement at the Dayton Development Coalition.

Alberto Cracco, CEO of Westrafo in Italy; Frederick Gagne, Plant Manager at Heroux-Devtek in Canada; and Greg Earle, Managing Director of HAHN Automation Group in Germany, will be panelists for Panel 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

Also announced on Friday were panelists for Panel 11, “The Role of Cultural Exchanges in Building Lasting Ties.” It’ll be at 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

Panel 11 will be moderated by Tom McDonald, Former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister. Featured panelists are Vedran Tuce, Sarajevo Philharmonic Director; Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company; Edina Seleskovic, Bosnia-American Artist; and Bonnie Kling, Sister Cities Sarajevo City Chair.

Tickets are free and required for entry to each panel. Each ticket is only valid for the panel listed on it.

Tickets are available here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group