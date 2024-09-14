First area county included in burn ban as drought conditions continue

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — The first of our area counties have been included in a burn ban as drought conditions persist.

Union County, Indiana was added to Indiana’s burn ban list on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Sixteen other counties in Indiana and 28 counties in Ohio are now under a burn ban.

The full list of exempt list activities and required conditions can be found here.

As News Center 7 reported on Friday, the following activities are prohibited under the burn bans in Ohio:

Any open burning of trash, debris, waste, combustibles, leaf piles or similar vegetation

Campfires and bonfires

Throwing down or discarding lit or smoldering material, such as matches or cigarettes

Using or discharging any type of fireworks

Live-fire training events

Flame effect(s) based displays or exhibitions, including sky lanterns and cold spark machines

Using spark- or heat-producing devices for recreational purposes

