Firefighters working to extinguish barn fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters are working to extinguish a barn fire in Montgomery County Sunday night, an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 4000 block of South Preble County Line Road in Jackson Township around 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that crews saw heavy fire coming from the barn when they arrived on scene.

The dispatcher said the scene is active and couldn’t provide further information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group