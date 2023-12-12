Firefighters warning of dangers as weather gets colder after 3 separate local house fires

MIAMI VALLEY — Local firefighters are reminding people about the danger from holiday home fires.

The Red Cross said there are nearly 47,000 fires during the winter holidays, including three across the Miami Valley on Monday.

The first was reported around 7:35 a.m. on the 200 block of W. Jefferson Street in Springfield where two pets died.

The second was just after 1:25 p.m. at North Main Street and Mumma Avenue in Dayton.

The third was at around 9:40 p.m. at the 5500 block of Germantown Pike where one person was taken to the hospital. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott worked that as breaking news on WHIO TV Tonight at 11 p.m. on Monday night.

He noticed the tops of the windows were completely charred up from Monday night’s house fire.

Firefighters believe that the house fire may have been started by a candle.

Hershovitz says 2,200 people get hurt and more than 500 others die in winter fires, according to the Red Cross.

These fires also cause millions of dollars in property damage.

There are ways you can protect yourself.

Place Christmas trees, candles, and other holiday decorations at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces and space heaters.

Also, never use an oven to heat your home.

“As well as utilizing supplemental heat sources to try and help kerosene heaters using the oven and all these things like that,” Jacob King, Springfield Fire Chief told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson on Monday. “They’re not meant for heating inside the home.”

For more information on holiday fire safety tips, visit this website.

