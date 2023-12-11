2 pets dead after fire destroys Clark County home

SPRINGFIELD — Two pets are dead after a house fire, Monday morning in Clark County.

Springfield police and fire responded to reports of a fire around 7:35 a.m., on the 200 block of W Jefferson Street.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming through the front door and first-floor windows.

“An occupant was on the phone with dispatch advising that they had a significant fire in the house. And they were trying to get everyone out,” Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King.

When crews entered the home, they were able to confirm no one was hurt.

“No occupants were still in the home at the time, so we have an all-clear,” King said.

There was one dog and one cat that did die in the fire.

The home was severely damaged by the fire.

“Being this close to Christmas makes it really hard on the families so we’re trying to do everything we can to support them at this time,” King said.

As temperatures continue to drop this holiday season, King wants to remind people to be careful when using space heaters.

“As well as utilizing supplemental heat sources to try and help kerosene heaters using the oven and all these things like that. They’re not meant for heating inside the home,” King said.

He said the best way to help fire crews help you is to make sure your home is not cluttered.

“Having excessive storage or materials in your homes makes it extremely difficult for us to enter,” King said.

Piles of belongings spilled out on the front porch of the home as crews worked to put the fire out.

News Center 7 is working to learn what the estimated cost of damages is.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

