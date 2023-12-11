Firefighters on scene of house fire in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. to the 200 block of W Jefferson Street on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 they are at the scene working to put the fire out.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was from the house.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

