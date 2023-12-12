Fire damages back of 2-story house in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 1:27 p.m. to North Main Street and Mumma Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Flames were showing from the second floor of a two-story home when firefighters arrived at the scene, Dayton Police and Fire wrote on social media.

Photos from the scene show fire damage to the second floor in the back of the house.

We are working to learn the cost of damages to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

N Main Street and W Mumma Ave House Fire Photo from: Nick Dieringer/Staff (Dayton Police & Fire)

