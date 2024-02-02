Firefighters on scene of second house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to a second house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of Home Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Firefighters responded to an earlier house fire at the 100 block of Alden Street just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the Home Avenue fire and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

